CellFiber opens Philadelphia lab to support cell therapy manufacturing

CellFiber, a biotechnology company headquartered in Tokyo, has opened its first international subsidiary in Philadelphia to support U.S. developers of cell and gene therapies. CellFiber, Inc. began operations on Oct. 1, 2026, with office and laboratory space at CIC Philadelphia.

The site will support pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and research institutions working on induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC), mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies.

CellFiber plans to provide technology adoption support, process development, manufacturing scale-up, and collaborative research and development through the new office and laboratory. The work will focus on applying the company’s 3D cell culture technology to cell therapy manufacturing programs.

In December 2025, CellFiber introduced the Zeito Plus System, formerly called the CellFiber Extruder. The company describes the system as compatible with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements and designed to produce cell fibers for large-scale cell-based therapy manufacturing.

The Philadelphia subsidiary is intended to bring CellFiber closer to U.S. therapy developers and support collaborations aimed at advancing manufacturing processes for stem cell and immune cell therapies, according to the company.