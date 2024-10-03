Legend Biotech to expand cell therapy R&D with new Philadelphia site

Legend Biotech has announced plans to open a new 31,000-square-foot research and development facility in Philadelphia, aimed at advancing its next-generation cell therapy portfolio.

The facility will strengthen the company’s global R&D capabilities and is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2025.

The new site, located at 2300 Market Street, will host 55 full-time employees and strengthen Legend’s presence in the U.S. It will add to the company’s existing R&D footprint, which includes facilities in Piscataway, New Jersey, and employs over 350 people worldwide.

Legend Biotech, headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, is a biotech focused on developing advanced cell therapies. The company’s work includes CAR-T and NK cell-based immunotherapies.