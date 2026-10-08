Ofichem to acquire New York drug substance CDMO Kinentia Biosciences

Ofichem, a Netherlands-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has agreed to acquire Kinentia Biosciences, a drug substance CDMO in Rensselaer, New York, establishing a U.S. presence for Ofichem’s drug substance business.

Kinentia supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with early-stage development, preclinical programs and clinical development activities. Following the acquisition, its customers will have access to Ofichem’s broader drug substance network, including process scale-up, regulatory support, and GMP manufacturing at Ofichem’s FDA-inspected facility in Ter Apel, Netherlands, according to the announcement.

The acquisition will add expertise in polysaccharides, small peptides, and complex new chemical entities to Ofichem’s existing capabilities in small molecules, highly potent compounds requiring OEB 3-5 controls, oligonucleotides, and targeted protein degradation technologies, including proteolysis-targeting chimeras (PROTACs).

Ofichem said the U.S. presence will allow it to work more closely with existing U.S. customers and Kinentia’s biotechnology customer base while creating a foundation for regional manufacturing options in the United States and Europe. The company also plans to explore U.S. controlled-substance capabilities, subject to required licenses and approvals.

Following completion, Ofichem’s drug substance operations will span New York, Ter Apel, and Uppsala, Sweden. The company said the sites will provide different development, analytical, process development, scale-up, and GMP manufacturing capabilities based on program requirements.

The transaction remains subject to approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and other customary closing conditions.

The acquisition follows Ofichem’s April 2026 decision to bring its drug substance, drug product, sourcing and distribution businesses under the single Ofichem name. According to the company, the reorganization was intended to provide customers with a more integrated view of its development and manufacturing capabilities. It followed Ofichem’s 2025 acquisition of the Uppsala, Sweden, facility that added early-phase API development capabilities and expertise in ADCs, oligonucleotides and PROTACs.

Kinentia CEO Dave Fairfax said the acquisition will give the company access to a broader scientific network and a route into commercial manufacturing while retaining its specialist focus.