Ofichem buys Meribel site in Sweden to expand early-phase drug development

Netherlands-based CDMO Ofichem announced it has acquired Meribel Pharma Solutions’ site in Uppsala, Sweden, expanding its non-GMP capabilities for early-phase small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) development.

The move follows Ofichem’s broader strategy to support biotech clients with flexible services from early development through commercialization, the company said.

Meribel’s Uppsala site, formerly part of Recipharm and known as OT Chemistry, includes 20 employees and focuses on early-stage development of traditional small molecules and emerging modalities such as ADCs, oligonucleotides and PROTACs. Ofichem said the facility will operate in coordination with its GMP manufacturing operations in Ter Apel, Netherlands, offering clients a seamless path from discovery to market.

The Uppsala deal provides access to more than 40 biotech and mid-sized pharma clients in the Nordic region and will be integrated under Ofichem’s group-level leadership in operations, quality, R&D and business development.

The company said it is also evaluating additional GMP expansion opportunities in Europe and North America. In addition to Meribel, Ofichem in June acquired Avivia, a formulation development firm in the Netherlands, to expand pharmaceutical development services with specialized expertise in complex formulations.

For Meribel Pharma Solutions, the divestment reportedly allows a sharper focus on its core strategy. Launched earlier this year with 13 European sites, including Uppsala, Meribel said it aims to concentrate on specialty drug product services and continue supporting its customers during the transition.