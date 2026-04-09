Ofichem unites brands under single CDMO, pharmaceutical supplier

Ofichem, a Netherlands-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced that all of its business units will operate under the Ofichem trading name as of April 1.

According to the company, the move brings together its capabilities across drug substance, drug product, sourcing and distribution into a single integrated offering. The transition includes the brands Ofichem BV, Ofipharma BV, Ofimedicine BV, Laboratorium Ofichem BV, Ofichem Uppsala AB, and Avivia BV.

Ofichem said the change is intended to simplify engagement for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers seeking more integrated development and manufacturing partners across the drug lifecycle.

The unified structure provides greater visibility into its capabilities in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) development, drug substance manufacturing, drug product services and commercial supply while maintaining existing quality and compliance standards, according to the announcement.

The company said the unified Ofichem structure strengthens its position as a European CDMO partner focused on supply chain reliability, regulatory expertise, and end-to-end support from early development through commercial manufacturing.

The reorganization follows several recent expansion efforts by Ofichem including its 2025 acquisition of a site in Uppsala, Sweden from Meribel Pharma Solutions. According to the company, the facility expanded its non-GMP capabilities for early-phase small-molecule API development and added expertise in modalities such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), oligonucleotides, and proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTACs).

Ofichem also acquired Avivia in 2025 to expand its pharmaceutical development services with additional formulation expertise.