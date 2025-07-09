Ofichem acquires Avivia to bolster complex formulation services

Ofichem Group, a European-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced it has acquired Avivia, a formulation development firm located in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. The acquisition is said to expand Ofichem’s pharmaceutical development services with specialized expertise in complex formulations.

Avivia operates as a contract development organization focused on preformulation, formulation, and analytical method development for complex drug products. Ofichem said the acquisition supports its strategy to offer end-to-end services from drug substance development through GMP manufacturing.

The addition of Avivia brings a team of 10 scientists with extensive experience in dissolution profiling, excipient characterization, and stability testing. Ofichem said the team will complement its current operations in Ter Apel and Leiden and strengthen its reach in Europe and North America.

“This acquisition enhances our ability to provide integrated, complex drug development services from early-phase to commercial scale,” Weite H. Oldenziel, CEO and owner of Ofichem Group, said in a statement. “This move further supports our ambition to evolve as a science-led CDMO and deliver innovation-driven solutions to our customers with enhanced capability in solving complex formulation challenges.”