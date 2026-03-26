Thermo Fisher, SHL Medical team on integrated drug-device manufacturing

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a life sciences tools and services company headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, has announced a strategic collaboration with SHL Medical and an expansion of Thermo Fisher’s Ridgefield, New Jersey facility to deliver fully integrated drug-device combination product manufacturing in the U.S.

Under the non-exclusive collaboration, SHL Medical’s autoinjector platform will be integrated with Thermo Fisher’s sterile manufacturing network, enabling end-to-end support from drug product manufacturing through device assembly, packaging, and distribution. According to the announcement, the approach is intended to simplify supply chains and accelerate timelines for biopharma customers.

Thermo Fisher acquired the Ridgefield facility from Sanofi in September 2025 as part of an effort to strengthen its U.S. manufacturing footprint. The site is being positioned as a North American hub for integrated sterile fill-finish, autoinjector final assembly, and commercial packaging, the company said.

According to the announcement, the Ridgefield expansion complements Thermo Fisher’s broader sterile manufacturing network, which includes sites in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Horsham, UK; Ferentino, Italy; and a planned facility in Greenville, North Carolina, along with additional capacity expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

The announcement follows other recent digital initiatives by Thermo Fisher. In February 2026, the company partnered with Datavant to integrate real-world data with clinical research, aiming to improve study design, patient recruitment, and evidence generation through enhanced data connectivity.