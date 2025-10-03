Vaxcyte boosts US fill-finish operations with $1B Thermo Fisher partnership

Vaxcyte, a clinical-stage vaccine company headquartered in San Carlos, California, said it has signed a long-term agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to add commercial fill-finish manufacturing in the United States for its broad-spectrum pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCVs).

Thermo Fisher will provide dedicated fill-finish capacity and related services at its Greenville, North Carolina facility. Vaxcyte said the arrangement, representing up to $1 billion, is a key part of its U.S. supply chain strategy and commercial readiness plans.

“The decision to significantly expand our fill-finish manufacturing capacity in the United States represents an effort to expand our end-to-end supply strategy and align with the increasing focus on domestic biomanufacturing,” Vaxcyte CEO Grant Pickering said in a statement. “By scaling our fill-finish operations in North Carolina, we’re strengthening our U.S. supply chain, enhancing commercial readiness and deepening our investment in American innovation, infrastructure and jobs.”

The company noted that its U.S. operations will complement international manufacturing efforts. Earlier this year, Vaxcyte announced it is building a custom manufacturing suite at Lonza’s Ibex Dedicate Biopark in Visp, Switzerland, as part of a partnership to support future global commercial supply for its PCV programs. The dedicated facility, slated for completion in 2026, is expected to play a central role in supplying both adult and pediatric indications.