Thermo Fisher to acquire Sanofi sterile drug site to expand US capacity

Thermo Fisher Scientific has agreed to acquire French drugmaker Sanofi’s sterile fill-finish and packaging site in Ridgefield, New Jersey. The deal is part of a broader expansion of the companies’ strategic partnership aimed at boosting U.S.-based drug product manufacturing. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Under the agreement, Thermo Fisher will continue producing a portfolio of therapies for Sanofi while also leveraging the facility to meet rising demand for U.S. fill-finish and packaging services, the company said.

The sterile drug product facility employs over 200 people, all expected to transition to Thermo Fisher upon deal close, anticipated in the second half of 2025.

“Sanofi’s Ridgefield site will strengthen our U.S. manufacturing capabilities, enabling us to better support our pharmaceutical and biotech customers with the critical production capacity needed for essential medicines,” Thermo Fisher CEO Marc Casper said in a statement. The company also plans to invest in additional capacity and capabilities at the site, he added.

Sanofi, based in Paris, said the move helps ensure continued supply of its products and reinforces its commitment to U.S. manufacturing. The company noted the expanded partnership supports future development of the Ridgefield site.

Thermo Fisher’s sterile fill-finish network also includes facilities in Greenville, North Carolina and Plainville, Massachusetts. These operations are integrated into its Accelerator CDMO/CRO platform, designed to support drug development and commercialization for emerging biopharma clients.

Thermo Fisher is expanding the Greenville site’s sterile fill-finish capabilities while sunsetting traditional batch, solid dose production and adopting continuous manufacturing.

The Ridgefield site will become part of Thermo Fisher's pharma services business, within its Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment, after the transaction is completed. Amid geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty in the U.S. and abroad, Thermo Fisher’s pharma services business is strategically expanding in 2025 to support growth in its capacity and capabilities to better serve its customers.