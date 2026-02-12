Thermo Fisher, Datavant partner on real-world data integration for clinical research

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a life sciences tools and services company headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, announced a strategic data collaboration with Datavant to help pharmaceutical and biotech companies connect real-world data with clinical research.

According to the announcement, the company’s PPD clinical research business and Datavant will enable secure connection and analysis of real-world data across randomized clinical trials, clinical registries, and evidence-generation services.

Datavant’s tokenization and data-linkage technology will allow Thermo Fisher to connect de-identified research datasets and access consented electronic medical record data to support study design, recruitment, and evidence generation.

Thermo Fisher said the collaboration is intended to improve data connectivity and analytics for biopharma and biotech customers.

“Data interoperability is critical to the next generation of evidence generation,” Karen Kaucic, president of patient and advisory services and chief medical officer, clinical research for Thermo Fisher Scientific, said in a statement. “By enabling privacy-protected data connectivity at scale, this collaboration allows us to deliver a more seamless and efficient research experience for our customers.”

The announcement follows several recent developments from the company, including the launch of two chemically defined microbial media products designed to support plasmid DNA and recombinant protein production in E. coli biomanufacturing.

Thermo Fisher also recently expanded its bioprocessing network in Asia with a new design center in Hyderabad, India, as well as facility expansions in Korea and Singapore to support biologics, vaccine, and cell and gene therapy developers.