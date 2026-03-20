SK pharmteco commits $100M to expand viral vector business

SK pharmteco announced a $100 million investment to expand its viral vector capabilities while reaffirming its three-business-unit strategy across small molecules, peptides, and viral vectors.

According to the company, the funding will support strategic initiatives across its gene therapy network, including sites in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and Corbeil-Essonnes, France. The investment is focused on strengthening quality systems, optimizing process performance, and advancing technology transfer to support development, late-stage, and commercial manufacturing.

SK pharmteco said its three-unit structure is designed to address increasing modality diversity across biopharma pipelines, combining established small molecule manufacturing, specialized peptide capabilities, and growing expertise in viral vector production.

The announcement follows recent progress in its gene therapy network. Earlier this week, the company completed cGMP qualification of its Corbeil-Essonnes facility, enabling late-stage and commercial-scale viral vector manufacturing. The site includes multiproduct production areas, single-use bioreactors, and capacity for up to 40 cGMP batches annually, according to the company.

SK pharmteco also continues to expand its broader contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) footprint through partnerships and investments, including a 2025 collaboration with Lotte Biologics to support integrated antibody-drug conjugate manufacturing and a $6.1 million investment in peptide development and manufacturing capacity.