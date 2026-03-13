SK pharmteco qualifies viral vector manufacturing site in France

SK pharmteco has completed cGMP qualification of its viral vector manufacturing facility in Corbeil-Essonnes, France, enabling the site to support late-stage and commercial-scale production programs.

The facility was recently inspected and approved by the ANSM (French Health Authority). According to the company, the site has already produced its first batch using its AAVelocity platform for adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector manufacturing.

The approximately 5,000-square-meter facility includes two multiproduct manufacturing areas and two independent viral vector production suites. It is equipped with 12 single-use bioreactors ranging from 50L to 1,000L, providing a total upstream capacity of 5,000L and enabling production of up to 40 cGMP batches annually, according to the announcement.

SK pharmteco said the infrastructure is designed to support scale-up from clinical to commercial manufacturing using the same production platforms and teams, including its AAVelocity and LentiSure viral vector technologies. The company said this approach is intended to reduce technology transfer risks and maintain process continuity for cell and gene therapy developers.

The new facility complements SK pharmteco’s existing gene therapy manufacturing operations near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, expanding its global viral vector production network.

Separately, the company announced in October 2025 a strategic partnership with Lotte Biologics to provide integrated antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) manufacturing services. The collaboration combines antibody drug substance manufacturing capabilities at Lotte Biologics’ Syracuse, New York site with SK pharmteco’s linker–payload development and manufacturing operations to support global ADC supply chains.

That same month, SK pharmteco also announced a $6.1 million investment in new peptide development and cGMP kilo-scale manufacturing facilities, scheduled to open this year.