Bora Pharmaceuticals, GSK renew five-year manufacturing agreement worth $250M

Bora Pharmaceuticals, a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in Taiwan with U.S. operations in Maple Grove, Minnesota, has renewed a five-year manufacturing partnership with GSK.

Under the renewed agreement valued at $250 million, GSK will continue commercial manufacturing at Bora’s Mississauga, Ontario facility, which Bora acquired from GSK in 2020. The new term expands the partnership to provide GSK access to multiple sites within Bora’s global network, including its oral solid dose (OSD) facility in Maple Grove.

GSK is the largest pharmaceutical partner operating at the Mississauga site, where Bora manufactures more than 20 commercial product lines and over 335 individual products, according to the announcement. The facility provides end-to-end manufacturing services and supports medicines across a range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, central nervous system disorders, and dermatology.

Since joining Bora’s network, the Mississauga facility has expanded its technical capabilities and customer base. The site now supports 32 clients, has advanced 61 products, and completed more than 400 project and development batches — reinforcing its role in cGMP commercial manufacturing, according to the company. Bora said targeted investments in flexible manufacturing technologies have supported this growth.

The renewal follows additional network expansions. In December 2025, Bora entered a strategic alliance with Canada-based Corealis Pharma to align early-phase formulation development with commercial-scale OSD manufacturing under a unified quality and project framework. The model is reportedly designed to provide a continuous pathway from formulation through commercialization.

In October 2025, Bora also announced plans to add liquid-filled capsule manufacturing capabilities for high-potency and advanced-delivery formulations at its Zhunan, Taiwan site, with availability expected in early 2026.

GSK has separately outlined manufacturing investments tied to supply chain modernization and capacity expansion. In November 2025, the company partnered with ABB to upgrade motors and install variable speed drives at its vaccine manufacturing facility in Singapore to reduce energy use and emissions.

In September 2025, GSK announced plans to invest $30 billion in U.S. research and development and manufacturing over five years, including $1.2 billion for artificial intelligence and digital technology upgrades at five U.S. manufacturing sites and construction of a biologics facility in Pennsylvania.