GSK advances net-zero strategy with motor modernization at Singapore factory

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is partnering with electrification and automation technologies provider ABB to upgrade legacy motors at its vaccine manufacturing facility in Singapore as part of an effort to achieve net-zero emissions goals.

Through the partnership, GSK said it expects to save up to 615 MWh of electricity annually, reduce CO2 emissions by 246 tons, and lower energy costs by up to $130,000, exceeding the factory’s decarbonization target by 25%, according to the announcement.

The project is seeing ABB deploy 65 IE5 efficiency synchronous reluctance motors (SynRM) combined with ACH580-01 heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) drives, leading to the first-ever installation of ABB variable speed drives (VSDs) at the facility in Tuas South, Singapore.

The VSD adjusts motor speed and prevents it from running harder than necessary, significantly improving energy efficiency, typically saving 25% energy and more, according to the company. This holistic upgrade is aimed at boosting the long-term reliability of motors and drives and provides actionable insights into energy performance.

The project is being delivered in two phases between September and December 2025, and is rooted in a comprehensive fleet-level energy appraisal.

“This upgrade was a strategic step in our decarbonization roadmap,” William Tan, sustainability manager at GSK Tuas Singapore, said in a statement. “ABB’s solution helped us go beyond our original emissions reduction target at Tuas South — delivering financial savings and reliability improvements while cutting 246 tons of CO₂ emissions annually. It is a tangible example of how we are translating our 2045 net-zero ambition into action.”

The initiative supports GSK’s global ambition to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2030, transitioning to full value chain net-zero by 2045, the company added.

“Working with GSK challenged us to deliver more than just equipment,” Mayly May, energy efficiency market development manager at ABB Motion Services, said in a statement. “We are proud to help them unlock significant savings and environmental gains via a thorough energy efficiency strategy, laying the foundation for deeper collaboration in sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing.”