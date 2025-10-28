Catalent rebrands to highlight customer partnerships and patient-first focus

At CPHI Frankfurt 2025, global contract development and manufacturing organization Catalent introduced a new corporate brand designed to highlight its focus on customer collaboration and its patient-first mission under the theme “Championing the Missions that Matter,” the company announced.

The new approach “reflects Catalent’s dedication to helping its pharmaceutical, biotech and consumer health customers bring their life-enhancing and life-changing solutions to those who need them most,” according to the announcement.

The refreshed identity underscores how the company has streamlined its global communications to create a more seamless, consistent experience for partners and make Catalent easier to understand and work with, Trish Hunt, group vice president and chief marketing officer at Catalent, told Pharma Manufacturing.

“It’s really about reinforcing how we meet our customers, acting truly as an extension of their teams, focused on the outcomes that improve lives,” says Hunt. “That’s what we’ve always done and we’re aligning and sharpening that narrative and building off of our operational strength and this brand refresh reflects the strength of our manufacturing, our supply chains, and our leadership teams, and showing the world the excellence we live every day.”

Hunt noted that the rebrand will not alter Catalent’s manufacturing operations, but rather how the company presents itself and connects its purpose to its broader mission. She added that this rebranding effort was two years in the making, predating Novo Holdings’ $16.5 billion acquisition of the CDMO in December 2024.

“It’s a pivotal time. The company is continuing to expand under our private ownership,” says Hunt. “Nothing is changing about what we’re doing on the inside, it’s more about a strategic alignment to who we want to be to our customers, first and foremost.”

This rebranding initiative comes on the heels of the CDMO opening its new global corporate headquarters in Tampa, Florida, relocating from Somerset, New Jersey.

Catalent CEO Alessandro Maselli has continued in his role leading the CDMO under the private ownership of Novo Holdings. The company’s renewed emphasis on customer alignment reflects priorities outlined earlier this year by Maselli, who told Pharma Manufacturing at the time that private ownership gives Catalent more flexibility to invest in long-term growth and better align with the needs of its customers.

“At Catalent, we believe that every medicine, therapy and product we help develop, manufacture, and deliver exemplifies our commitment to put patients first in everything we do,” Maselli said in a Tuesday statement on the rebranding. “This new brand and simplified approach speak not only to who we are today, but to the impact we have on global health, working side-by-side with our customers to achieve their goals and transform lives around the world.”

Catalent supplies over 60 billion doses annually and has over 1,000 active development programs at any given time supported by thousands of scientists at over 40 sites across the globe.

Earlier this month, Catalent entered into a worldwide licensing agreement with Lisata Therapeutics, a New Jersey–based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing treatments for advanced solid tumors. The deal grants Catalent non-exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize bioconjugate products incorporating Lisata’s proprietary iRGD peptide, certepetide, using its SMARTag antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform.