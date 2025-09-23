Catalent relocates global headquarters from New Jersey to Tampa, Florida

Contract development and manufacturing organization Catalent has officially opened its new global corporate headquarters in Tampa, Florida. The relocation from Somerset, New Jersey marks a strategic expansion in the state, where the company already operates a 500,000-square-foot development and manufacturing site in St. Petersburg. That facility, staffed by more than 630 employees, serves as Catalent’s primary North American hub for softgel development and production, said the company.

The company also opened a corporate office in Bridgewater, New Jersey, earlier this year as part of its headquarters transition, the company announced. Catalent said the Tampa site has been designed to foster collaboration and innovation, supporting services across pharmaceutical, biotech and consumer health sectors.

“For nearly half a century, we have enjoyed a presence in the Tampa region where today we provide services ranging from early phase development to full-scale commercial manufacturing at our St. Petersburg site,” Catalent CEO Alessandro Maselli said in a statement. “The opening of our new global headquarters in Tampa is an important milestone that reflects our aspirations for continued growth.”

Maselli, who became Catalent’s CEO in July 2022 after a long career with the company, navigated the CDMO through very challenging times — including the COVID-19 pandemic — and is now charting a future course under Novo Holdings’ ownership as a private company with the benefit of expanded resources.

In February 2024, Novo Holdings announced that it would acquire Catalent in a $16.5 billion megadeal. In December 2024, the acquisition was completed and the CDMO became a private company.

In a recent Q&A with Pharma Manufacturing, Maselli discussed Catalent’s global CDMO capabilities and the areas in which it continues to invest and expand its offerings to best serve pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers, while positioning the company for future growth. Earlier this year, Novo Holdings confirmed that the global life sciences investment firm intends to double Catalent’s size over five years.