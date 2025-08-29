Sai Life Sciences expands API site to 700KL capacity with new production block

Sai Life Sciences, a contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) headquartered in India, has completed Phase II of Production Block 11 (PB-11) at its flagship active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Bidar. With the addition of 91KL capacity in the second phase, PB-11 now holds a combined 200KL, making it the largest reactor block at the site, the company said.

The expansion brings the total installed reactor capacity at the Bidar facility to approximately 700KL. Phase I of PB-11, with 110KL capacity, was inaugurated in December 2024. PB-11 is designed as a multi-purpose production block to support large-scale commercial API manufacturing.

The Bidar Unit IV site reportedly specializes in APIs and advanced intermediates for regulated markets including the U.S., EU and Japan. The facility includes 12 production blocks, dedicated highly potent API (HPAPI) manufacturing, quality control laboratories, and advanced capabilities such as lyophilization, cryogenic reactions, as well as high-pressure reactions and commercial-scale chromatography, according to the company.