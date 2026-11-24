AsymBio, a biologics-focused contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and subsidiary of Asymchem Group, has launched an integrated service platform designed to coordinate early development activities and support selection of preclinical candidates (PCCs) for biologics and bioconjugates.

The AccPCC platform brings together expertise from AsymBio, Yugen MedTech and Asymchem Clinical — also known as Clin-nov. The organizations will coordinate project planning and study design under a unified management structure, with services tailored to individual development programs.

AsymBio will support lead optimization through candidate molecule preparation, developability assessments, and early chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) strategy. Yugen MedTech will provide nonclinical services, including pharmacology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK), bioanalysis, and early toxicology. Clin-nov will contribute translational medicine and clinical pharmacology expertise using nonclinical findings to inform biomarker strategies, patient selection, and first-in-human study planning.

According to AsymBio, integrating these capabilities is intended to bring manufacturing and clinical considerations into early development decisions, helping clients assess candidates with later development requirements in mind. The platform does not perform target discovery or molecular design. Clients retain control of candidate selection and program decisions, as well as ownership of project intellectual property, data, and research results generated through the service.

The launch follows AsymBio’s previously reported $184 million funding round to expand its biologics CDMO capabilities. The company said the financing would support expansion of its development and manufacturing infrastructure.