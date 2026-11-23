ATCC, a nonprofit biological resource center headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, has opened its Centennial Biomanufacturing Center, a 50,000-square-foot facility designed to expand domestic production of biological materials for research, product development, and public health preparedness.

The center will manufacture, characterize, authenticate, store, and distribute biomaterials, including reference materials, challenge materials, reagents, and advanced biological models. ATCC said the facility combines high-throughput production with scalable manufacturing and surge capacity to support government, academic, and industry programs.

Initial projects include producing materials for National Institutes of Health (NIH) disease outbreak research and developing and testing human-relevant models for infectious disease research supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). These include lung and blood-brain barrier models, which researchers can use to investigate disease mechanisms and evaluate potential treatments. The work is part of efforts to advance new approach methodologies (NAMs), which can reduce reliance on traditional animal models.

The facility will also support U.S. Department of Agriculture initiatives focused on research into therapeutics and vaccines for highly pathogenic avian influenza. ATCC said the center will help maintain access to biological materials needed for public health response and medical countermeasure development.

The center represents an investment of more than $55 million by ATCC, supplemented by federal and state funding, including an NIH research facilities construction grant and support from NIAID and the Commonwealth of Virginia. The project is expected to create up to 75 full-time jobs.

ATCC said its quality management system is certified to ISO 9001 and that the facility will use secure handling procedures, cold-chain logistics, and biosafety controls to protect materials during production and distribution.