ABEC opens biomanufacturing facility in North Carolina

ABEC, a biopharmaceutical manufacturing equipment and services company, has opened a new biomanufacturing facility in Wilson, North Carolina, expanding its production network in the United States.

The facility will manufacture bioprocess equipment and consumable products used in the development and production of biologics, vaccines, and other advanced medicines. ABEC said the site will expand its manufacturing capacity and create manufacturing and technical jobs in eastern North Carolina.

The Wilson operation adds to ABEC’s existing manufacturing sites in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Springfield, Missouri, Fermoy, Ireland, and Kells, Ireland. The company said the expanded network will support production of process equipment, consumables, and integrated solutions for biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

ABEC identified Wilson as part of a growing life sciences region, with the new facility placing the company closer to biopharmaceutical manufacturers in the southeastern U.S., according to the announcement.

The company will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and facility event Sept. 24 to mark the opening.