National Resilience expands biomanufacturing operations with $825M investment

National Resilience, a biomanufacturing company based in Cincinnati, said it will use newly secured long-term financing of up to $825 million to accelerate its shift toward biologics and aseptic drug product manufacturing. The investment will support expansion of the company’s core facilities in Cincinnati and Toronto, part of an ongoing effort to streamline operations and strengthen its position as a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

Resilience is transforming its Cincinnati site into one of North America’s largest sterile injectable and device assembly and packaging facilities, according to the company. The Toronto operation is also being upgraded to expand biologics production and support future growth in cell-based medicines.

The new capital builds on $250 million in bridge financing announced in June, when Resilience said it would consolidate operations to focus on high-demand therapeutic areas. At that time, the company began winding down six underutilized sites in Florida, California, and Massachusetts, while maintaining production at its facilities in Cincinnati, Toronto, Philadelphia, and North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park.

“This financing is a pivotal step forward for our enterprise and positions us well to advance our ongoing transformation efforts,” CEO William Marth said in a statement. “The new capital will support the continued buildout of our core manufacturing operations and enable us to serve our customers with stability and excellence into the future.”

Resilience said the streamlined network and focused investment strategy are intended to enhance supply chain reliability and meet growing demand for domestic biomanufacturing capacity.