mAbxience, a Madrid-based biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) owned by Fresenius, has made a strategic investment in New York-based OncoPrecision and entered an agreement to develop and manufacture the biotechnology company’s lead antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidate, ONC001.

Under the agreement, mAbxience will lead development of ONC001’s antibody component, with work spanning cell line development, process development, and analytical development. The CDMO will also manufacture the first GMP batch to support a planned Phase 1 clinical trial.

ONC001 is designed to target CD64, a receptor expressed on certain immune cells, to eliminate leukemic monocytes and tumor-associated macrophages. OncoPrecision is developing the candidate for monocytic acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), two blood cancers. The company disclosed the candidate at the 2025 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and is advancing it toward first-in-human studies.

The agreement also includes an investment by mAbxience in OncoPrecision. mAbxience CEO Jurgen Van Broeck will join OncoPrecision’s board as an observer. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The development follows Fresenius’ acquisition of the remaining 45% stake in mAbxience in September, giving the healthcare company full ownership of the biopharmaceutical developer and manufacturer. mAbxience operates three multiproduct drug substance manufacturing facilities in Spain and Latin America, supporting biosimilar development and contract manufacturing services.