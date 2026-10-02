Fresenius takes full ownership of mAbxience biosimilars platform

Fresenius has acquired the remaining 45% stake in mAbxience, taking full ownership of the biosimilars developer and manufacturer and gaining greater control over manufacturing capacity, investment decisions, and the platform’s development and commercialization strategy.

Fresenius acquired a 55% majority stake in mAbxience in 2022 and has since controlled and consolidated the business. The transaction, which closed Sept. 30 without requiring regulatory approval, brings mAbxience fully under Fresenius Kabi’s biopharma business.

The deal gives Fresenius full ownership of mAbxience’s three multi-product drug substance manufacturing facilities in Spain and Latin America. The sites support development and manufacturing of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies as well as contract manufacturing services. As of the announcement, mAbxience has four products on the market and eight candidates in development, while employing more than 1,300 people.

According to Fresenius, full ownership will provide greater flexibility to invest in manufacturing capacity and select future biosimilar programs, allowing the company to capture the full economic benefit of the platform. Fresenius also said the structure will support supply resilience and operational control as additional biologic products approach loss of exclusivity.

Under the acquisition, mAbxience CEO Jurgen Van Broeck will continue to lead the business, reporting to Sang-Jin Pak, president of biopharma at Fresenius. The company operates across the full biopharmaceutical value chain with Fresenius Kabi’s development, regulatory, and commercial capabilities.

The transaction includes up to €750 million ($846 million) in cash consideration, including a €50 million ($56 million) contingent payment tied to site approvals. Fresenius said the acquisition does not change its 2026 financial guidance or its 2030 biopharma target.

The acquisition builds on manufacturing and technology developments at mAbxience. In December 2025, the company and HP announced a collaboration to develop an AI-based digital twin for monoclonal antibody and biosimilar manufacturing. The system uses production data and neural network models to simulate and optimize cell culture processes, targeting improvements in process predictability, consistency, and efficiency.

Fresenius Kabi has also pursued domestic manufacturing initiatives in the United States. In February, the company announced an agreement with Phlow to establish a U.S.-based supply chain for epinephrine injection, with Phlow producing the API and Fresenius Kabi handling finished-dose manufacturing. The companies said the arrangement could provide a domestic source of epinephrine API pending regulatory approvals, with potential availability of the finished product in 2027.