MilliporeSigma expands ADC manufacturing in Missouri

MilliporeSigma, operating as the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, has announced a major $76 million expansion at its Bioconjugation Center of Excellence in St. Louis, Missouri.

The investment, set to triple the facility’s manufacturing capacity, comes in response to rising demand for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), targeted cancer therapies that aim to treat disease while sparing healthy tissue. With this move, MilliporeSigma is creating 170 jobs and reinforcing its role as North America's first commercially approved CDMO for ADCs.

The expansion focuses on critical upgrades across 34,000 square feet. From new labs and dedicated manufacturing spaces to specialized cold storage and additional quality control measures, the improvements aim to shorten the path from innovation to market.