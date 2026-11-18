Made Scientific, a Princeton, New Jersey-based cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has entered a long-term commercial manufacturing partnership with Orca Bio to produce TREGZI, an FDA-approved cell therapy for adults with hematological malignancies undergoing allogeneic transplantation.

The CDMO will provide manufacturing capacity at its Princeton facility, complementing Orca Bio’s primary commercial manufacturing operations in Sacramento, California. The companies said the additional East Coast capacity could reduce delivery times for some patients in the region and expand donor sourcing options to include European donors.

TREGZI is an allogeneic cell therapy manufactured using donor cells matched to individual patients. Orca Bio said the Princeton facility will provide a dedicated East Coast manufacturing location while supporting greater flexibility in donor sourcing.

To accommodate additional commercial production, Made Scientific plans to expand its Princeton operations with a 45,000-square-foot facility adjacent to its existing site. The planned expansion will include commercial-scale manufacturing suites, quality control laboratories, warehousing, and cryogenic storage. The company said it’s also progressing toward U.S. Food and Drug Administration licensure of its Princeton facilities to support commercial supply.

The agreement follows the CDMO’s October partnership with CARR Biosystems to integrate single-use centrifugation systems at its Princeton and East Norriton, Pennsylvania facilities. The systems will support cell harvesting, washing, and concentration for mesenchymal stem cell and feeder cell manufacturing, including processes using large-scale 3D bioreactors.