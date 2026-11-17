AGC Biologics, a Seattle-headquartered contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), said it will provide cell therapy development and manufacturing services to three biopharmaceutical developers at its Yokohama, Japan facility, including the Institute of Science Tokyo. The projects will involve process transfer, process development, and manufacturing support for preclinical and clinical programs.

The site reportedly offers capabilities spanning induced pluripotent stem cells, mesenchymal stem cells, hematopoietic stem cells, exosomes, and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies. AGC Biologics established its cell therapy services at the facility in July 2025, drawing on experience from its Milan, Italy operations and the broader AGC Group’s manufacturing capabilities in Japan.

One of the projects involves research led by the Institute of Science Tokyo to advance third-party virus-specific T-cell therapy for treatment-resistant adenovirus infections following hematopoietic cell transplantation. AGC Biologics will support the program through process development and analytical method development intended to facilitate future clinical application and manufacturing.

Another project involves transferring a customer program from AGC Biologics’ Milan facility to Yokohama for further development and manufacturing. The company said its global network allows it to coordinate development and manufacturing activities across sites as customer needs evolve.

The expansion of cell therapy services follows a recent commercial manufacturing agreement involving AGC Biologics’ Yokohama facility. Earlier this month, the CDMO expanded a long-term agreement with an unnamed global pharmaceutical company to include six additional commercial biologics programs at its Copenhagen, Denmark site. The agreement, valued at more than €500 million (approximately $560 million), also covers five commercial programs at the Yokohama facility.