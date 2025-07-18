AGC Biologics to provide biomanufacturing support for Japanese university

AGC Biologics has signed a new service agreement with Okayama University to support the development of a novel therapeutic candidate, the company said in a press statement. The project will tap into AGC’s global capabilities, beginning with cell line development in Seattle, Washington, and transitioning to process development and GMP manufacturing in Chiba, Japan.

As part of the agreement, AGC will use its CHEF1 expression system to develop a mammalian cell line. According to the announcement, CHEF1 has been used to produce over 55 molecules and has supported five commercialized therapies. The program is scheduled to move to clinical-stage manufacturing in 2026 at AGC’s Chiba facility, which offers mammalian cell culture-based services for customers in Japan and the broader Asia region.

AGC said the partnership with Okayama University demonstrates its ability to support academic institutions with a flexible, end-to-end CDMO model spanning continents.

Last month, AGC announced it started cell therapy process development and clinical manufacturing services at its new Yokohama Technical Center in Japan. The Yokohama site is part of the CDMO’s expansion of its Global Cell and Gene Technologies Division.

The site will provide process transfer and manufacturing services for pre-clinical and clinical trials, with core technologies including induced pluripotent stem cells, mesenchymal stem cells, hematopoietic stem cells, as well as CAR-T cell therapies.