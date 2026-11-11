Simtra opens $250M sterile injectable manufacturing addition in Indiana

Simtra BioPharma Solutions, a Bloomington, Indiana-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on sterile injectables, has opened Building H, a more than $250 million expansion of its Bloomington campus.

The 153,000-square-foot facility adds prefilled syringe, vial, and lyophilization capabilities, increasing the company’s capacity to support development and commercial manufacturing of sterile injectable products.

According to the company, the investment is part of a broader capacity buildout that includes manufacturing projects in Bloomington and Halle, Germany. Simtra plans to increase its filling capacity from 11 lines to 18 lines by 2027.

The opening follows Simtra’s 2025 acquisition of a 65-acre property near its existing Bloomington operations that includes more than 300,000 square feet of manufacturing space. At the time, the company said it was evaluating isolator-based vial and prefilled syringe filling lines to support future commercial-scale injectable manufacturing in the U.S.

According to Simtra, the Bloomington expansion is expected to create hundreds of jobs and provide additional capacity for customer programs requiring sterile injectable manufacturing services.