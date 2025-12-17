INCOG BioPharma plans $200M Indiana expansion to boost injectable capacity

INCOG BioPharma Services, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in injectable drug products, said it plans to invest approximately $200 million to expand its manufacturing operations in Fishers, Indiana, significantly increasing capacity for sterile injectable production, according to the company.

The expansion is expected to begin in early 2026 and will add purpose-built manufacturing space across the company’s 21-acre campus, bringing the site’s total footprint to roughly 300,000 square feet. INCOG said the investment will support additional sterile fill-finish infrastructure, automated inspection, device assembly, labeling, serialization, and final packaging operations, enabling annual production capacity of up to 480 million units.

According to the announcement, the expanded campus will support the production of a broad range of injectable drug products and strengthen its ability to serve global biopharma customers as demand for complex injectables continues to grow. INCOG said it expects its Fishers workforce to grow to nearly 1,000 employees by 2030, spanning operations, engineering, quality, and administrative functions.

The company’s accelerated expansion is supported by state and local incentives and builds on its long-term partnership with the City of Fishers, where INCOG has continued to scale operations since its founding in 2020.

The latest investment follows earlier expansion activity at the Fishers site. In April, INCOG announced it was adding a 113,000-square-foot facility to enable new device assembly services for autoinjectors, pens, and wearable injectors, along with expanded labeling and packaging capabilities.

INCOG said the new expansion further positions the Fishers campus as a global hub for injectable biopharmaceutical manufacturing, supporting both clinical and commercial supply.