Simtra BioPharma adds injectable manufacturing capacity in Germany

Simtra BioPharma Solutions, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in sterile injectables and headquartered in the United States, has completed construction of a new production building at its manufacturing site in Halle, Germany, the company said.

The expansion adds approximately 19,400 square feet of new production space, bringing the site’s total footprint to nearly 130,000 square feet. Simtra said the project will support increased demand for fill-finish services, particularly for prefilled syringes and high-potency vial production. The site now includes 15 freeze dryers — four added as part of the expansion — used to preserve the stability of sensitive molecules during drug manufacturing.

The company said the project will create 150 new jobs and enhance its ability to deliver complex injectable therapies for customers worldwide. Once fully operational, the expanded facility will support large-scale manufacturing of both liquid and lyophilized injectable products.

According to Simtra, the Halle facility now includes prefilled syringe capabilities for the first time, a key technology addition for customers developing oncology and other targeted therapies.

This news follows Simtra’s recent announcement of a five-year strategic alliance with MilliporeSigma to support the manufacturing of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

The partnership combines Simtra’s sterile injectable expertise with MilliporeSigma’s capabilities in bioconjugation and payload manufacturing, creating a unified drug development and production workflow.