Meissner expands Georgia manufacturing campus, adds automated aliquoting system

Meissner Corporation, a manufacturer of filtration products and single-use systems for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical production headquartered in Camarillo, California, has expanded its manufacturing capabilities with a new X-ray irradiation facility in Athens, Georgia, and broken ground on the second phase of its Athens campus. The company also introduced an automated aliquoting system designed to improve consistency and control during bulk-product transfers into single-use containers.

The X-ray irradiation facility adds sterilization capacity for Meissner products and other customers’ materials, allowing the company to supply irradiated, process-ready solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers. The project received full or partial federal funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, under the Defense Production Act Title III program.

The second phase of the Athens campus will add manufacturing space, complementing Meissner’s headquarters campus in Camarillo and its manufacturing facility in Castlebar, Ireland. The Athens site was announced in 2023 as a $250 million investment. The company said the expansion is intended to strengthen its U.S. East Coast capacity and global supply network.

Separately, Meissner introduced its Automated Aliquoting System (AAS), a recipe-driven platform that transfers bulk product into single-use containers. The system is designed to deliver filling accuracy of ±2% and support repeatability across operators and shifts. It accommodates different container formats, including biocontainers, bottles, and freeze-thaw containers, as well as varying batch sizes.

The AAS is designed to support compliance with 21 CFR Part 11 through access controls, electronic signatures and audit trails. By automating manual weighing, valve operation, and container handling, the system also reduces direct operator intervention in classified manufacturing areas. Meissner said these controls can support documentation and contamination-control processes aligned with EU GMP Annex 1.

The campus expansion and new irradiation service are meant to address manufacturing capacity and sterilization needs, while the aliquoting system targets a manual step in single-use bioprocessing. Meissner continues to recruit for quality, scientific, engineering, and information technology positions and works with regional educational institutions on workforce development.