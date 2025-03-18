Curia expands sterile fill-finish capabilities in Glasgow and Albuquerque

Curia Global has announced expansions at its sterile fill-finish sites in Glasgow, UK, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, as part of efforts to increase manufacturing capacity.

The Glasgow facility will add an isolator-based vial filling line and a new lyophilizer, more than doubling its current GMP batch size. The expansion aims to support a range of drug products, including highly potent compounds, as well as strengthen Curia’s injectable product development capabilities from early formulation through commercial manufacturing.

The Glasgow site, known for its work in antibody-drug conjugates, lipid nanoparticles, and complex formulations, will see its batch capacity increase to 20,000 vials. The new line will incorporate robotic, lossless filling technology within an isolator, enabling filling speeds five times faster than the current setup. The additional lyophilizer is expected to provide greater scalability for clinical-stage clients while opening opportunities for small-volume commercial fills. Operations at the site will continue throughout the expansion.

Curia’s Albuquerque facility is undergoing a multi-year, $200 million expansion, adding two isolated filling lines and over 70,000 square feet of manufacturing space. The site will gain a VarioSysTM Flex Line, designed for small-scale biologics and non-potent small molecules in vials, syringes, and cartridges. The line is currently in commissioning with a high-speed vial line, including freeze driers and automated vial inspection, set to begin commissioning in the third quarter of 2025.

The company cited growing demand for GLP-1 agonists and biologic drugs as key drivers for the increased capacity in Albuquerque. Curia’s sterile fill-finish network also includes sites in Camarillo and Thousand Oaks, California, and Burlington, Massachusetts, providing clinical and commercial manufacturing capabilities.