WuXi AppTec opens commercial-scale spray drying facility in Switzerland

WuXi AppTec, a Shanghai-based contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), has opened a commercial-scale spray drying facility at its drug product manufacturing site in Couvet, Switzerland. The facility adds capacity to manufacture amorphous solid dispersions and integrates the process with existing oral solid dosage and packaging operations at the site, according to the company.

The facility houses a PSD-4 spray dryer used to produce amorphous solid dispersions, a formulation approach designed to improve the oral bioavailability of poorly water-soluble drug compounds. The new capability allows customers to access spray drying and downstream drug product manufacturing at one location under a single quality system, according to WuXi AppTec.

The site also offers Qualified Person and batch release services through the company’s operations in Munich, Germany, supporting release of drug products for markets in the European Union and European Economic Area. The Couvet facility’s spray drying capability complements existing capacity at WuXi AppTec’s facilities in China, giving customers options to conduct the process in Europe or Asia.

The opening follows a broader expansion of WuXi AppTec’s global manufacturing network. In August, the company raised its 2026 capital expenditure guidance to between 7.5 billion and 8.5 billion Chinese yuan to support additional drug substance and drug product manufacturing capacity in Asia, Europe, and the U.S. The company also announced plans to begin operations at a new drug product manufacturing facility in Middletown, Delaware, in the fourth quarter of 2026.

WuXi AppTec acquired the Couvet site in 2021, and manufacturing capacity there has since doubled, according to the company. The facility manufactures oral solid dosage forms and supplies products to markets including the U.S., Europe, and Japan.