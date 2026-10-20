Antheia secures conditional $80M federal loan commitment for API development

Antheia, a biosynthesis company headquartered in Menlo Park, California, has received a conditional commitment for a direct, long-term loan of up to $80 million from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Office of Strategic Capital. The financing, combined with additional private capital, would support the company’s strategy to expand domestic manufacturing of critical pharmaceutical ingredients.

The commitment remains subject to financial, legal, technical, investment, and due diligence requirements before the loan can close. Antheia said the financing would provide capital to expand its U.S. manufacturing footprint and support commercial growth.

The company develops biosynthesis technology for pharmaceutical manufacturing. Its strategy targets supply chain vulnerabilities associated with reliance on overseas suppliers for key starting materials and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Antheia cited estimates that the U.S. relies on foreign sources for approximately 90% of its supply of these materials.

The potential loan adds to Antheia’s existing government-backed support. The company said it has received $32 million in non-dilutive federal financing, in addition to equity financing from strategic government-affiliated investors.

In March 2026, Antheia expanded a project agreement with the Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Preparedness Consortium (BioMaP), securing an additional $9 million and bringing total project funding to $21 million. The project supports scaling domestic biosynthesis production of two critical pharmaceutical ingredients. The funding was provided through the Department of Health and Human Services under the Defense Production Act Title III Program.

The BioMaP project builds on Antheia’s 2024 collaboration with Phlow Corp. to support U.S. production of key starting materials used to manufacture APIs, combining Antheia’s biomanufacturing platform with Phlow’s flow chemistry processes.