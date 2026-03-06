Antheia expands US biosynthesis project to strengthen drug supply chains

Antheia, a biosynthesis company headquartered in Menlo Park, California, said it expanded the scope of its second project agreement with the Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Preparedness Consortium (BioMaP), securing an additional $9 million to support domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity.

The funding brings the total project investment to $21 million and reportedly supports efforts to domestically produce two critical pharmaceutical ingredients at increased commercial scale using the company’s biosynthesis platform.

The award is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under the Defense Production Act Title III Program and administered through the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response Office of Industrial Base Manufacturing and Supply Chain. The program enables expansion of domestic manufacturing capabilities and aims to reduce supply chain vulnerabilities for essential health resources used in public health emergencies, according to the announcement.

Antheia said the expanded BioMaP project aims to improve resilience and security across U.S. pharmaceutical supply chains by scaling domestic production capacity for critical drug ingredients.

The initiative builds on earlier efforts to strengthen U.S.-based pharmaceutical manufacturing. In 2024, Antheia partnered with Phlow Corp. to support domestic production of key starting materials used in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients. The collaboration integrates Antheia’s biomanufacturing platform with Phlow’s flow chemistry-based processes to produce regulatory starting materials and essential medicines in the U.S.