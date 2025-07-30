Phlow, Antheia advance domestic production of key pharma ingredients

Phlow Corp., a U.S.-based CDMO, and Antheia, a pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer, announced progress on a partnership to strengthen domestic drug supply chains by producing key starting materials (KSMs) in the United States.

The collaboration, established in 2024, focuses on using Antheia’s biosynthesis platform to manufacture KSMs that support Phlow’s pipeline of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). According to the companies, the initiative aims to reduce dependence on global suppliers for essential medicine components and mitigate risks associated with public health emergencies and international supply disruptions.

Phlow is using a flow chemistry-based process to manufacture essential medicines from regulatory starting materials made through Antheia’s biomanufacturing platform. The companies said the integrated approach supports more efficient and resilient U.S.-based production of life-saving drugs.

“Establishing domestic pharmaceutical supply chains and addressing ongoing drug shortages are urgent national security issues that require swift action across the private and public sectors,” Anthei CEO Christina Smolke said in a statement.

According to the companies, the partnership reflects a shared vision for deploying advanced manufacturing technologies to meet U.S. healthcare needs while improving access to critical medications.

Earlier this month, Phlow Corp. said it planned to expand development, manufacturing, and digital infrastructure after raising $37 million in funding. The company also recently expanded its research labs and implemented an AI-powered system for small molecule pharmaceutical manufacturing.