Sanofi breaks ground on new API insulin manufacturing facility in Germany

Sanofi, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Paris, has broken ground on a new insulin manufacturing facility at its BioCampus in Frankfurt, Germany, expanding capacity at one of its largest integrated research and production sites.

The 36,000-square-meter facility will use automation, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies across manufacturing and quality processes. Production of insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is planned for 2032, pending completion and licensing.

The Frankfurt campus already supports the insulin manufacturing value chain, including API production, filling, device assembly, and packaging. Approximately 4,000 employees work on insulin operations at the site, which supplies about 20 insulin products, according to the company.

Sanofi said the new facility will become part of its global insulin supply network. The company supplies insulin to approximately 15 million people in more than 100 countries each year.

The project was first announced in August 2024. In September 2026, the European Commission approved public support for the investment from Germany’s federal government, the State of Hesse, and the City of Frankfurt under the European Union’s state aid framework.

The groundbreaking follows other recent Sanofi manufacturing developments. On Oct. 19, the company’s modular vaccine and biologics facilities in Neuville-sur-Saône, France and Tuas, Singapore, received the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering’s overall 2026 Facility of the Year Award for their digitally enabled, flexible manufacturing design.

In September, Sanofi inaugurated a $661 million influenza vaccine facility in Toronto that is operational pending regulatory approval.