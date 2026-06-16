Siegfried opens large-scale API manufacturing facility in Minden, Germany

Siegfried, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Zofingen, Switzerland, has inaugurated a new large-scale active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Minden, Germany, adding 100 cubic meters of reactor capacity to its global drug substance network.

The facility is equipped with gravity-flow processing, RFID-enabled recipe management, and optimized solvent handling, along with automation and high-containment capabilities designed to support complex API manufacturing at commercial scale, according to the announcement.

Marcel Imwinkelried, CEO of Siegfried, said in a statement the Minden facility strengthens the company’s ability to support customers with complex API manufacturing at commercial scale and underlines its commitment to reliable and flexible supply.

The Minden inauguration follows other recent network expansion activity at Siegfried. In April, Dinamiqs, a Zurich-based CDMO that is part of the Siegfried group, received a manufacturing and testing license from Swissmedic for viral vector production under cGMP conditions, authorizing the site to manufacture and release gene therapy products for clinical and commercial supply. Dinamiqs said the approval establishes it as a fully integrated viral vector CDMO in Switzerland, with production scale up to 1,000 liters using single-use technologies.

That same month, Siegfried received antitrust clearance for its acquisition of three small-molecule drug substance sites in the U.S. and Australia from an affiliate of SK Capital Partners, with the closing set for May 1. The transaction adds three facilities to Siegfried’s global network: Noramco, a commercial-scale manufacturing site in Wilmington, Delaware; Purisys, a clinical API development and manufacturing facility in Athens, Georgia; and Extractas Bioscience, a purified products manufacturer in Westbury, Tasmania, Australia.