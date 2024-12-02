Sanofi opens $595M vaccine manufacturing facility in Singapore

Sanofi has opened a $595 million vaccine facility in Singapore, marking its first evolutive vaccine facility (EVF) outside of France.

Named Modulus, the plant is designed to rapidly switch between producing different vaccines or treatments within days, unlike conventional facilities that require weeks or months for similar transitions.

The facility, set to be fully operational by mid-2026, is part of Sanofi’s 900 million euro investment to develop two EVFs globally, with the other located in Neuville-sur-Saône, France. Modulus is capable of manufacturing up to four vaccines or biopharmaceuticals simultaneously and is positioned to enhance global pandemic preparedness through its flexible production capabilities.

The new facility will create around 200 skilled jobs, including roles for bioprocess engineers and data analysts, underlininng Singapore’s position as a regional biomedical hub.

This development follows other major pharmaceutical investments in Singapore this year, including projects by AstraZeneca and Pfizer. The country now hosts manufacturing plants for eight of the world’s top 10 biopharmaceutical companies.