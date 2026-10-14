Scinai secures $5.1M services agreement with US, Nasdaq-listed biopharma company

Scinai Immunotherapeutics, an Israeli biopharmaceutical company, has signed a $5.1 million development and clinical manufacturing agreement with an undisclosed U.S.-based, Nasdaq-listed company through its subsidiary Scinai Biopharma Services.

The agreement covers chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) development and clinical manufacturing for an investigational oncology product. Services include process and analytical development, manufacturing readiness, investigational new drug (IND)-enabling activities, clinical manufacturing, stability testing, and development of a prefilled-syringe presentation.

The committed services are expected to contribute to revenue during 2026 and 2027 as work is completed, with stability services continuing beyond 2027. The clinical manufacturing program is planned to begin in January 2027, according to Scinai.

With the agreement, Scinai’s committed customer orders reached approximately $7.6 million, up about 300% from $1.9 million at year-end 2025 and more than double the approximately $3.1 million reported in August 2026. The total reportedly covers orders across the company’s Jerusalem and Yavne operations.

Scinai also identified potential additional clinical manufacturing work worth an indicative $5.85 million in service fees for late 2027 through the first half of 2028. That work is not committed and remains subject to final scope and pricing, written authorization, manufacturing capacity, and the customer’s development and regulatory progress. The company said the estimate excludes several activities, including scale-up, manufacturing-suite transition and qualification, and the first clinical batch in the new configuration.

The agreement also could lead to future commercial manufacturing, subject to clinical and regulatory progress and a separate agreement. No commercial supply volumes or revenue are currently committed.

In April 2026, Scinai consolidated its CDMO activities into Scinai Biopharma Services following its acquisition of Recipharm Israel. The subsidiary combines biologics development and aseptic manufacturing in Jerusalem with small-molecule development and active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing in Yavne.