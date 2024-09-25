PCI Pharma Services invests $365M in manufacturing facilities in U.S. and EU

PCI Pharma Services is investing over $365 million in facilities across the U.S. and Europe to support clinical and commercial-scale assembly and packaging of drug-device combination products with a key focus on injectable formats.

In the U.S., PCI is expanding its Rockford, Illinois, campus with a 545,000-square-foot facility for drug-device assembly, packaging, and cold chain storage. This will include high-speed technologies for injectables and other advanced drug delivery products, with completion expected by Q3 2025.

Across the Atlantic, PCI is boosting its presence in Ireland with a new packaging and assembly facility near Dublin, alongside another expansion at its CityNorth Dublin campus. These operations will enhance the company's capacity for injectables and oral solid dose products, with cold chain storage and other advanced features.