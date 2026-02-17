Recipharm sells Israel API site to Scinai, forms CDMO alliance

Recipharm, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, has completed the sale of its Yavne, Israel API development and small-scale manufacturing site to Scinai Immunotherapeutics, while also entering a long-term commercial collaboration with the company.

The transaction transfers ownership of Recipharm Israel, a cGMP facility providing early chemistry development and small-scale API manufacturing for clinical-stage programs. The deal was structured to maintain operational continuity, including employees and existing customer projects, the company said. The site will now operate as part of Scinai’s CDMO platform, continuing to serve early-stage development programs.

As part of the agreement, the companies will create a development-to-commercialization pathway for clients. Recipharm will serve as a preferred partner for late-stage clinical and commercial manufacturing, subject to capacity and technical fit, while Scinai will act as a preferred early-stage development partner.

The companies will also align quality and tech transfer frameworks to support program transitions and may subcontract selected capabilities between organizations, according to the announcement.

“This transaction reflects our ongoing efforts to actively manage and strengthen Recipharm's global network while ensuring continuity for employees and customers at the Yavne site,” Recipharm CEO Greg Behar said in a statement. “Through our collaboration with Scinai, we are adding an additional, high-quality pathway whose programs originate in Israel to progress efficiently into late-stage and commercial supply within Recipharm’s global network, supported by aligned quality and tech transfers frameworks.”

“This transaction fundamentally strengthens Scinai’s CDMO platform,” added Amir Reichman, CEO of Scinai. “By combining our early-stage development strengths with Recipharm Israel’s manufacturing capabilities and Recipharm’s global footprint, we are creating a differentiated offering that supports clients from early development through commercialization.”

In other recent developments, Recipharm reported that geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty affected customer decision-making in 2025, but the company continued to invest in capacity and technology across its global network of facilities. Recent initiatives included opening a pilot-scale oral solid dosage development center in Germany, expanding analytical and sterile development capabilities, and advancing process analytical technology platforms intended to improve real-time manufacturing insights.

More recently, Recipharm launched a dedicated manufacturing capability for non-bacterial beta-lactam tablet production at its Bengaluru, India site, designed to prevent cross-contamination in line with U.S. FDA guidance. The investment supported a new partnership to manufacture the tablets for an undisclosed biopharma client.