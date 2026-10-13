UCB dedicates site for $2B Georgia biologics campus

UCB, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, has dedicated the site of its planned U.S. biologics manufacturing campus in Gwinnett County, Georgia. The approximately $2 billion project will expand the company’s domestic manufacturing footprint at the Rowen innovation district.

The 79-acre campus will include approximately 460,000 square feet of facilities designed to support commercial production of existing and future biologic medicines. According to the company, the site will use automation, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing technologies to support production and supply chain resilience.

The project is expected to create approximately 330 permanent jobs and support more than 1,000 construction jobs. UCB also plans to work with local universities and workforce development organizations to build biomanufacturing skills in the region.

The campus is intended to connect UCB’s U.S. research and development activities with manufacturing and medicine delivery. The company said the project will help expand its ability to supply biologic medicines to U.S. patients.

UCB has maintained a U.S. presence for nearly a century and established its U.S. headquarters in the Atlanta area in 1993. The company currently employs more than 400 people in Georgia and more than 2,000 across the U.S., according to the announcement.