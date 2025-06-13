UCB plans new US biologics manufacturing facility with $5B economic impact

Global biopharma company UCB has announced plans to build a new biologics manufacturing facility in the United States, a move expected to deliver an estimated $5 billion in economic impact.

The site will support the company’s expanding U.S. patient base and product pipeline, while creating approximately 300 high-skilled direct jobs and over 500 construction jobs, according to the announcement.

As part of the expansion, UCB is also scaling up its partnerships with U.S.-based contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to increase capacity for its growth products. The company’s U.S. workforce has grown by 73% since 2017, and it has secured 15 FDA approvals or indication expansions, with eight occurring in the last two years.

UCB, with more than 9,000 employees in approximately 40 countries, generated revenue of €6.1 billion in 2024. The new site is part of UCB’s strategy to reinforce its global supply chain and prepare for expected pipeline growth. The company is conducting a feasibility study to select the ideal U.S. location, focusing on areas with strong talent and innovation ecosystems.

CEO Jean-Christophe Tellier said the investment reflects UCB’s goal to deliver long-term value to patients and strengthen biomedical innovation. The announcement builds on UCB’s recent U.S. investments and underscores its commitment to sustainable healthcare and economic contribution.