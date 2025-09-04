Gilead breaks ground on development center, part of $32B US investment

Foster City, Calif.-based Gilead Sciences announced it has broken ground on a new Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing (PDM) Technical Development Center (NTDC) at its headquarters.

The five-story, 180,000-square-foot building reportedly will serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration across technical development and manufacturing teams. According to Gilead, the facility will feature flexible pilot lab space, advanced digital infrastructure, autonomous robotics and real-time digital monitoring, making it one of the most AI-enabled centers in the industry. It is designed to accelerate technology transfer and support biologics development across the company’s pipeline.

The project is part of Gilead’s plan to invest $32 billion in U.S. innovation through 2030. The company said the investment will strengthen domestic manufacturing, expand biologics capacity, and generate more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The NTDC is one of several expansion projects underway at Gilead’s Foster City site, which also includes construction of a new research building and a biologics manufacturing facility. Gilead said these efforts build on more than $15 billion invested in the U.S. over the past decade.