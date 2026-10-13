Catalent to make Mantra’s single-dose oral gel products

Catalent, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has signed a commercial supply agreement with Mantra, a consumer health company based in West Palm Beach, Florida, for a portfolio of single-serve oral gel products.

Under the agreement, Catalent will provide formulation development, commercial manufacturing, and packaging at its St. Petersburg, Florida facility. The products target occasional sleeplessness, pain relief, and menstrual relief.

Mantra’s products use premeasured, single-dose pouches designed to deliver oral gels without water. The company plans to commercialize the format as an alternative to conventional tablets, capsules, and syrups.

The agreement marks Catalent’s first manufacturing program for over-the-counter, unit-dose gel technology, according to the announcement. Catalent said it will support Mantra’s transition from product development to commercial supply.

The agreement follows Catalent’s Oct. 9 announcement that its Princeton, New Jersey facility had joined Ori Biotech’s Preferred Partner Network as a center of excellence for automated cell therapy manufacturing. The collaboration will support autologous cell therapy process development and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacturing using Ori’s IRO platform.