GSK commits $800M to Pennsylvania biomanufacturing expansion

GSK, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in London with U.S. headquarters in Philadelphia, plans to invest more than $800 million to expand its Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania operations, creating more than 300 jobs over five years.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027. The project will establish an integrated biopharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation hub combining commercial production, research and development, and digital capabilities at one site.

The expansion will include a commercial-scale biologics manufacturing facility designed to support clinical and commercial supply, a co-located R&D pilot plant for process development and technology transfer, a centralized quality control laboratory, as well as a manufacturing science and technology hub.

“Investing in additional commercial and R&D manufacturing with advanced digital capabilities at our Upper Merion site will help accelerate the development and supply of future medicines for patients,” Regis Simard, president of GSK Global Supply Chain, said in a statement.

The project is expected to retain approximately 4,500 existing GSK jobs across Pennsylvania, according to the state announcement.

The investment follows GSK’s October 2024 announcement of an additional $800 million expansion at its Marietta, Pennsylvania facility. That project intended to double the site’s size and capacity and create at least 200 jobs.