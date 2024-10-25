GSK to invest $800M in Pennsylvania manufacturing expansion

GSK announced its plans to invest up to $800 million to expand its research and manufacturing capabilities at its Marietta, Pennsylvania, facility, marking its largest U.S. investment to date.

Pennsylvania will support this expansion with a $21 million funding package, the largest economic development project in Lancaster County's history, creating 200 new high-paying jobs.

The project will see GSK double the size and capacity of its Marietta site to increase the production of vaccines and medicines. Currently, one in four Americans receive vaccines from the Marietta facility.

The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) will contribute $18 million through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and additional funding to support job training and other incentives for GSK. The company also has the potential to apply for additional tax credits under Pennsylvania's manufacturing support programs. GSK's expansion will retain 4,622 jobs statewide and maintain its U.S. headquarters in Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's long-term economic strategy, launched earlier this year, aims at creating jobs and fostering growth across sectors such as life sciences, agriculture, energy, and robotics.