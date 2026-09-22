Gaelic, Athlone launch dual-source manufacturing strategy

Gaelic Laboratories and Athlone Laboratories, two Ireland-based GMP manufacturers of beta-lactam antibiotics, have aligned manufacturing processes following their December 2025 acquisition to establish a dual-source supply strategy.

The companies said the strategy allows customers to source the same products from either manufacturing site while reducing reliance on a single facility. Combined, the sites have the capacity to produce up to 1.2 billion oral beta-lactam products annually for markets including Ireland, the UK, the EU, the Middle East and North Africa, Canada, and Australia.

The integration includes restructuring manufacturing activities across both facilities to use their respective capabilities, along with standardized processes and strengthened technology-transfer protocols. The companies are also upgrading both sites to comply with the AMR Industry Alliance Manufacturing Standard, according to the announcement.

Brian Morrissey, general manager, said in a statement that the standardized processes are intended to allow beta-lactam products to be manufactured consistently across both sites while supporting technology transfer between facilities.

The dual-source strategy follows completion of the first phase of the companies’ integration earlier this year. That phase aligned administrative and compliance systems, consolidated supply chains, and unified business operations following the acquisition. The companies subsequently began a second phase focused on manufacturing process optimization.

Gaelic and Athlone will launch the dual-source offering at CPHI Milan, Oct. 6–8, where the companies will present their combined manufacturing capabilities.