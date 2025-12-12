Gaelic Laboratories acquires Athlone Laboratories antibiotic plant in Ireland

Kent-Athlone Pharma Group, a European specialty pharmaceutical company, announced it has divested Athlone Laboratories Limited, its Irish oral antibiotic manufacturing business, to Gaelic Laboratories. The transaction transfers ownership of the Ballymurray site that produces semi-synthetic penicillin oral finished dosage forms for customers across Ireland, the United Kingdom, Europe, and other international markets.

Athlone Laboratories manufactures amoxicillin capsules and powders for oral suspension, flucloxacillin capsules and suspension, as well as penicillin tablets. According to the company, Kent-Athlone Pharma Group will continue to market products made at the facility — now under Gaelic Laboratories’ ownership — primarily in the UK and Ireland. The divestment does not affect Athlone Pharmaceuticals, a separate entity that remains part of Kent-Athlone Pharma Group.

Gaelic Laboratories said the acquisition strengthens regional supply security for essential antibiotics.

“The site has a long and proud track record of manufacturing excellence in oral beta-lactam antibiotics, and we are committed to building on that strong foundation,” Brian Morrissey, managing director of Gaelic Laboratories, said in a statement. He added that investment plans include enhanced capacity, technical capabilities, and support for the facility’s workforce.

The companies said the acquisition aligns with broader efforts to reinforce Europe-based pharmaceutical supply chains for critical medicines.